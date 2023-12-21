Woman turns herself in after shooting and killing her wife in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in custody after police said she called 911 to say she shot and killed her wife.

The shooting happened at a home in the 8600 block of Doris Oaks Circle in northeast Houston.

Houston police said the women were both in their late 30s. They were apparently fighting early Thursday morning when things got out of hand.

The suspect reportedly called police around 1:20 a.m. and said she had shot her wife.

HPD said when officers arrived, the woman met them at the door, immediately surrendered, and pointed them up to the bedroom where they found her wife dead, lying on the bed.

Investigators said it appeared the woman was shot one time. They believe the suspect tried to give her wife CPR as she was instructed by the dispatcher while police were on the way.

Police said it's unclear what the couple was fighting about.

"Talking with some of the neighbors, there have been a few disturbances out here. But as far as calls for service in the past, we haven't had any calls for service at this residence," Lt. I. Izaguirre said.

There were no other people home when the shooting happened, HPD said.

If you are ever in a domestic violence situation, there is help available.

Here are two hotlines you can call:

Houston Area Women's Center - 713-528-2121

National Domestic Violence Hotline - 1-800-799-7233

