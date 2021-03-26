Woman charged with murder claims she woke up to find ex-husband shot to death, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Montgomery County aren't buying a woman's story about what happened in the murder of her ex-husband.Montgomery County deputies were dispatched to the 18500 block of Solomon Road near Highway 105 in the Midway community around 8 p.m. Thursday.According to deputies, 56-year-old Diane Walker told investigators she woke up Thursday night and found her ex-husband, 64-year-old Steve Walker, dead on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.Deputies say the man had multiple gunshot wounds in his torso.Detectives spent the next eight hours investigating and questioning Diane, and determined she wasn't telling the truth."During the course of the investigation, we found her story was completely inconsistent with evidence on the scene," Sgt. Paul Hahs said. "What she told us happened did not happen the way it did."Specific details were not immediately disclosed by investigators.Still, they said, based on the evidence detectives found at the scene, Diane was charged with murder.Diane was booked into the Montgomery County Jail where she has a $250,000 bond.