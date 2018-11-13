Woman sexually assaulted by armed man in med center neighborhood

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Police have issued a warning about a violent sexual assault that occurred near the Texas Medical Center.

University of Texas Police at Houston said in an alert that a woman was walking from a condominium complex in the 2700 block of Bellefontaine near Kirby when an armed man approached her.

Police say the man forced her into a white van, where he cut off her clothes and sexually assaulted her.

The woman told police that the man cut her arms and legs before letting her go.

Neighbors nearby were stunned by the news, telling ABC13 they only know this neighborhood as a safe one.

"I can't tell you how many times I came over here myself, I parked my vehicle, I go in and out the entrance. I park right there, where this occurred so it could happen anytime," said one woman who lives at the condos.

The attack did not happen on medical center property and the woman was not affiliated with UTHealth.

The Houston Police Department is investigating the case but say they are unable to release any information at this time.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30-40 years of age, wearing black pants and a brown shirt with white writing.

The suspect's vehicle was a white cargo van.
