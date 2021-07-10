Suspect wanted for sexually assaulting woman during robbery attempt in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for sexually assaulting a woman during a robbery attempt in southwest Houston back in May.It happened at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Hillcroft Avenue on May 14.Police said the victim had just parked her vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot. That's when the suspect approached her, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money.When the woman told the suspect she did not have any cash, the suspect sexually assaulted her.Police said the suspect then fled the scene.He was described as a Black male in his late 20s to early 30s. He stands at about 5'10" and has a medium to heavy build. The victim described him as "chubby."If you know any information regarding the suspect, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.