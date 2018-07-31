EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1343130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for a woman after fatal shooting in SW Houston.

A Houston woman has been sentenced to life in prison for killing her ex-boyfriend.Veronica Erin Staley was convicted of murder for the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Aljosa Memovic in a southwest Houston parking lot back in 2016.Witnesses say they saw a woman screaming at a man, chasing him around a work van, then shooting him and pistol-whipping him.Police say an eyewitness' video showed Staley running toward a car, then speeding away from the parking lot moments after gunshots rang out.Relatives turned Staley in after they recognized her in that video. Police say she confessed to killing Memovic when their arranged meeting turned violent.