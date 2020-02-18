Woman claims hospital sent her home with bullet still inside her skull

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) -- A woman who was hit by a stray bullet during a triple shooting in Miami said the hospital sent her home with a round in her skull.On Tuesday, 42-year-old Shakena Jefferson was hit by a stray bullet while she was standing outside of her home with her wife Janet Medley."My wife got shot in the head," Medley said. "Two bullets went straight off her head."Jefferson was transported to the hospital for treatment, but she claims the doctors sent her home without taking an X-ray of her head.Days later, Jefferson started complaining about headaches and memory loss."My wife started complaining to me, saying 'Babe, my head is hurting. Something is in the back of my head,'" Medley said.Jefferson was transported back to the hospital, where doctors performed an X-ray and found a bullet in her skull."They had to do an emergency surgery," Medley said.Jefferson is expected to be okay.