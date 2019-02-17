Woman seeks justice after fiance killed in drive-by shooting

A Florida couple in Philadelphia for less than two hours was hit by tragedy outside their relative's home.Now, a grieving woman has traveled back to the area to ask for your help.On Saturday, Sept. 1, Antonio Ashby, and his family had just arrived in Philadelphia from their home in Boynton Beach, Florida.Sabine Freeman, Ashby's fiancé said, "We got here probably a little after 8 p.m. We stopped and got gas and then Antonio just had to have a Philly cheesesteak."The family got food then proceeded to Ashby's aunt's home at Green Street and Abbottsford Avenue in Philadelphia's Germantown section.No one answered at the door so Ashby and his family decided to wait and eat in their car. This was close to 10 p.m."After he had eaten his sandwich, he went to roll it up and put it back in the bag. So, he had his body twisted a little bit, and I heard pop pop pop pop pop and I'm like 'Oh my God somebody's shooting,'" said Freeman.Ashby was hit multiple times."I said did you get hit and he just leaned back in his seat and he said baby I can't breathe," said Freeman.Ashby's fiancé and the two children in the car were not hurt.Ashby died at the hospital.Freeman says her daughter saw the shooting happen."She seen the car stopped, a person sitting in the backseat behind the driver. The window came down a man's arm came out and she said it was a black guy with tattoos and a silver watch," added Freeman.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.