Woman searches for man who saved her from submerged car

EMBED </>More Videos

A senior citizen is serching for the man who saved her when her car went under water. (KTRK)

BOCA RATON, Florida (KTRK) --
A senior citizen in Florida is trying to find the good Samaritan who saved her life.

WPTV-TV reports a mystery man reportedly pulled Alice Modine, 94, out of her car after it went plunging into a lake after a storm.

She would like to find the man and thank him.

Pictures of the incident have been posted on Facebook showing the scary reality of how close Modine came to not making it out of her car before it sank into a lake.

She wants to know who saved her life.

"He was good looking probably in his 30s and I somehow think he may have been connected with the military at one time or now because he handled this whole thing so professionally," said Modine.

She added that the man even jumped back in the water to grab her purse and some items from the glove compartment.

Modine hopes the man will see her story and contact her.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
heroelderly womanFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News