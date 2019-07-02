Uber driver wouldn't let woman out of car unless she promised 5-star review

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5334179" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Jessica Willey reports on an alleged attack of a woman driving for Uber by a passenger she described as "drunk and high."

SARASOTA, Florida (KTRK) -- A woman wants to warn others after what she calls a "terrifying ride" with Uber.Jennifer Peterson says the Uber driver asked her almost immediately if she would be giving him a five-star review. When she said she didn't know yet, she says he became agitated.Eventually he pulled over into a random parking lot and began using his phone."I became really uncomfortable when he pulled off the route into a parking lot of a dentist's office. This parking lot was lower than the main road and there were plants acting as a hedge and the view was blocked from the road. I was now isolated in the vehicle with this man in a parking spot," said Peterson.Peterson tried to get out of the car, but it was locked."I had to raise my voice. I was frantic at this point. I was pulling at the door handle, and I couldn't get the door open. I had to tell him to unlock the door for me. It was really terrifying," said Peterson.She got out and went to the Sarasota Police Station to file a report.Uber released the following statement:Peterson has been refunded for the ride.