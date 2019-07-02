Uber driver wouldn't let woman out of car unless she promised 5-star review

Jennifer Peterson says the Uber driver asked her almost immediately if she would be giving him a five-star review. When she said she didn't know yet, she says he became agitated.
Eventually he pulled over into a random parking lot and began using his phone.
"I became really uncomfortable when he pulled off the route into a parking lot of a dentist's office. This parking lot was lower than the main road and there were plants acting as a hedge and the view was blocked from the road. I was now isolated in the vehicle with this man in a parking spot," said Peterson.
Peterson tried to get out of the car, but it was locked.
"I had to raise my voice. I was frantic at this point. I was pulling at the door handle, and I couldn't get the door open. I had to tell him to unlock the door for me. It was really terrifying," said Peterson.
She got out and went to the Sarasota Police Station to file a report.
Uber released the following statement:
"What's been described is unacceptable. The driver's access to the app has been removed and we are looking into the matter."
Peterson has been refunded for the ride.
RELATED:
Houston woman driving for Uber says passenger sexually assaulted her
Houston Uber driver leaves woman stranded for not flirting with him
Uber driver accused of burglarizing home after dropping off passengers at airport