Uber driver wouldn't let woman out of car unless she promised 5-star review

SARASOTA, Florida (KTRK) -- A woman wants to warn others after what she calls a "terrifying ride" with Uber.

Jennifer Peterson says the Uber driver asked her almost immediately if she would be giving him a five-star review. When she said she didn't know yet, she says he became agitated.

Eventually he pulled over into a random parking lot and began using his phone.

"I became really uncomfortable when he pulled off the route into a parking lot of a dentist's office. This parking lot was lower than the main road and there were plants acting as a hedge and the view was blocked from the road. I was now isolated in the vehicle with this man in a parking spot," said Peterson.

Peterson tried to get out of the car, but it was locked.

"I had to raise my voice. I was frantic at this point. I was pulling at the door handle, and I couldn't get the door open. I had to tell him to unlock the door for me. It was really terrifying," said Peterson.

She got out and went to the Sarasota Police Station to file a report.

Uber released the following statement:
"What's been described is unacceptable. The driver's access to the app has been removed and we are looking into the matter."

Peterson has been refunded for the ride.

