HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It seemed like any other Friday night at a taqueria on College Avenue near the Gulf Freeway.

Mercedes Flores went home after eating dinner, and as she unloaded her car she realized something was missing.

"He stole my purse and I had $1,000 cash and driver's license and credit card," Flores said.

She believes a man at the taqueria followed her home then grabbed her purse.

"When I paid in the taqueria, he was behind me and he see the money, the cash money," said Flores.

Her daughter-in-law says she's relieved Mercedes wasn't hurt, but she puts a lot of heart into her work.

"She works a lot to take care of her family and make sure we have everything here. She's sweet and caring," said her daughter-in-law, Victoria.

The family went back to the taqueria where the managers found video of the man Flores believes followed her home. Eyewitness News has blurred the video until police can confirm he is the suspect.

The victim's daughter-in-law warns others of what happened to their family.

"Be aware of your surroundings. You never know. People can be following you, but in her case she was tired and trying to get home," said Victoria.

The family is installing cameras outside their home. While it will help, Flores says she's still very shaken.

"I feel scared, he knows where I live. I can't sleep last night," said Flores.

