MURDER

Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug

LAKELAND, Florida --
A Florida woman charged with killing her husband told investigators she accidentally stabbed him after tripping on a rug.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Rachel Fidanian of Lakeland was charged this week with second-degree murder for the June 25 death of her 40-year-old husband, Bryant Fidanian.

The 38-year-old suspect told Polk County sheriff's investigators she was cutting pizza with a knife when the couple's dog came into the house covered in feces. She said she ran toward the dog, tripped on a rug and fell into her husband, stabbing him in the chest.

While she described their relationship as "wonderful," detectives say neighbors reported frequent arguments and deputies had been called seven times to the home.

Fidanian was being held without bond Friday. Court records don't list an attorney.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderaccidentmarriageFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Judge won't stop release of autopsy files in family killings
Man charged with murder for wife's stabbing death in her car
Accused killer of Missouri City poker player accepts plea deal
Husband being questioned in stabbing death of HISD bus driver
More murder
Top Stories
From Houston to Boston, Astros fever is rising again
Check out Fenway Park like you've never seen it before
What was Carlos Correa eating prior to Game 1?
Where Astros fans visiting Boston can find a piece of Texas
Take your picture at these 7 amazing Astros murals
Drakes opens up about rap beef with Kanye West and Pusha T
Man who shot at teen from porch found guilty of assault
Storms possible in areas west and northwest of Houston
Show More
Funeral held for 8 family members killed in limo crash
Intoxicated driver injures 7 after crashing into bus: Deputies
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Alvin
Son accused of stabbing mother to death in west Harris Co.
Driver charged after deadly 6-vehicle crash in NE Houston
More News