HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A mother demands action after she says her baby boy was injured while at day care.
Andrea Johnson says when she picked up her 4-month-old son on Tuesday from Candi's Day School in southeast Houston, the owner pointed out a bite mark on her son's cheek, but when she examined him more closely in the driveway, she couldn't believe how many marks and bruises there were.
"On his foot, on his hand, on his wrist," said Johnson. "I didn't know what to do."
Johnson says her son had been going to the day care since he was six weeks old. He hasn't been back since Tuesday. She says the owner told her a 1-year-old girl injured the baby in the few moments a caretaker was changing another baby's diaper.
Candi's Day School declined to comment to ABC13.
"I believe he was not being watched. I believe he was alone in that room with the little girl and no one was there to oversee them to stop the little girl, because the marks that were on him from head to toe, it had to be done over a period of time," Johnson said.
Houston police and CPS is investigating the incident. The baby was evaluated at a hospital and released.
Online state records show the daycare was cited for three violations in 2017. Johnson wants action in her son's case.
"I believe the owner and the overseer should be charged with a crime, because I trust these people. I pay them to take care of my child while I'm at work, thinking when I'm at work he's being cared for and taken care of and he's somewhere safe. Clearly, he's not," Johnson said.
To check your child's day care, go to www.dfps.state.tx.us.
Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
READ MORE: Texas daycare worker fired after being caught on camera pulling child's hair