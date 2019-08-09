Woman saved teen boy whose 3 siblings drowned while swimming at Sylvan Beach in La Porte

By and
LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a third child was recovered late Thursday night in the search for three missing siblings who were overcome by waves while swimming at Sylvan Beach in La Porte.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the third child is believed to be a 7-year-old boy. Two of his other siblings, a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, also died.

A deputy saw the girl and tried to help, but couldn't save her.

"He was one of the first ones out here as well and was able to dive in the water and help pull out the young female. He's a father as well. We're all devastated. Wish we could do more," Gonzalez said.

A fourth sibling, a teen boy who is the eldest, survived. During the search, authorities say a woman who happened to see the children go under went into the water and saved the teen. The woman is also in the hospital.

"No words. Please keep the children and their family in your prayers," the sheriff said.



Gonzalez said authorities responded Thursday to reports of four juveniles who possibly went beyond a water safety buoy at the 600 block of Bayshore Drive. However, that information is still preliminary, and deputies are also looking into whether a large boat went by, creating rough waters.

The children's parents were in the area, according to deputies.



