ROBBERY

Woman robbed during morning jog in southwest Houston, deputies say

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman robbed during morning jog in southwest Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are searching for two armed robbers who stole a phone from a jogger.

A 55-year-old woman was robbed near the intersection of Kuldell and Pontiac Drive in southwest Houston Thursday morning, authorities say.

The woman was approached by two men in a white Pontiac who asked her for directions. The suspects reappeared a block later.

One suspect pressed a gun to her back while the other searched her and took her phone.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyjoggingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
Robbery investigated at rapper French Montana's home
Attempted heist thwarted by officer at Memorial City Mall
MASKED UP AND ARMED: Officers catch suspected robbers in the act
Suspect shot during standoff at Family Dollar store in Houston
More robbery
Top Stories
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Suspect stalked doctor 5 times before killing him, sources say
What we know about Dr. Mark Hausknecht's suspected killer
City gives elevation company 30 days to lift flood-damaged homes
Pair of 'angel' clouds appear to be flying over Tomball
BLUE WATER ALERT: Galveston beaches seeing blue hues again
Authorities: Dr. Mark Hausknecht's murderer contemplated suicide
Here's how to save big on back-to-school shopping
Show More
Galveston restaurant owner pays staff to volunteer
Retired FBI agent says Joseph Pappas was ready for shootout
Dispatch audio records chaos before murder suspect's death
HPD chief haunted by METRO bus video of doctor's murder
Timeline shows how police closed the net around Joseph Pappas
More News