Woman robbed of purse in Central Market parking lot near River Oaks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Days after police asked for the public's help in identifying two suspects who allegedly tried to rob a women at Central Market, another victim is speaking out.Carla Moton told ABC 13 Eyewitness News that she was loading groceries in her vehicle when someone came up behind her and stole her purse out of the cart."I was loading into the car and they came up from behind and snatched my purse and took off," Moton said.She said she didn't think twice about turning her back on her purse for a few seconds. A few customers and an employee came to help her."I'm so grateful for those three ladies who helped me. I see them as angels," Moton said.Houston police told Eyewitness News that grocery store parking lot thefts are an ongoing problem in the Highland Village area."It's really important to just pay attention to what's going on around you because a lot of times these suspects are trying to get the upper hand and get the jump on people when they're not paying attention," HPD robbery detective Jeff Brieden said.Moton says she's still traumatized by the incident, but she has learned a lot from it."I think this is just something you have to be aware of. Be very aware of your environment and guard your purse with your life," she said.Police say no arrests have been made.The store's director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, sent the following statement regarding the incident:If you have any information in any of these cases that could lead to an arrest, call police.