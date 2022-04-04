armed robbery

Woman robbed in her own front yard by armed man, HPD asks for help locating the suspect

Robbery by armed man in Boynton involving a woman in her front yard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery.

On Saturday, March 26, at around 7:35 a.m., the victim was arriving home in the 4300 block of Boynton.

The victim said that as she was walking to her front door, a black four-door sedan suddenly stopped in front of her house.

An unknown man then exited the passenger seat while armed with a handgun, ran up to the victim, and demanded her money.

The victim then threw everything that she was holding towards the suspect. The suspect then searched the woman's pockets before picking up her purse, running back to the vehicle, and then fleeing the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, 5'8 to 6'0, who was wearing a maroon hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes, possibly in a Hyundai Elantra.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
