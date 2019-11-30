Woman returns to debris-filled home as plant fires continue

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5724624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A long line outside the Beaumont Luby's location is not unusual on this holiday, but the number of Port Neches residents forced to spend it away from home is indeed unusual.

PORT NECHES, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents near Port Neches are attempting to reconstruct their lives following an explosion at the TPC plant near Beaumont that injured three people.Sonia Mouton spoke exclusively with ABC13 about the aftermath of this incident.Mounton, who is 9 months pregnant with her third son, can shake the walls of her home with her hands."It was very surreal. The whole sky lit up," Mouton said.As she walks through what is left of her home, the ceilings hang low, there's nails penetrated through the drywall and debris covers the ground."I'd rather go to the hotel and get out of the smoke," said Mounton's son, Miguel.The family is packing up a few of their belongings and heading to a hotel.TPC'S director of health, safety, & security Troy Monk wants neighbors to be aware of several details although the fires are now contained."There's still going to be smoke in the air and flames at night," Monk said.On Friday morning, a county judge lifted the evacuation orders with a few warnings. Judge Jeff Branick said if people go into their home and find debris - especially a white, chalking substance - do not touch it."There was some asbestos in one of the vessels," Branick said.TPC still cannot say how long the fires will continue burning, but they encourage anyone who finds debris to call their hotline.