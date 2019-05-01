Woman returning to apartment attacked in carjacking caught on camera in SE Houston

HPD needs your help finding the person who stole a car from a 49-year-old woman during a violent aggravated robbery that was caught on camera. pic.twitter.com/PDjjKhuz1L — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) May 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find the man who attacked a 49-year-old woman and stole her car from an apartment complex in southeast Houston.The whole incident, which was caught on camera, happened around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 in the parking lot of the complex located at 8273 Park Place Blvd.The victim's daughter told ABC13 that the victim had just returned home and was getting food from her passenger seat when the suspect came up behind her, pushed her down into the car by the neck and took her car keys.Video shows the suspect struggling with the victim, eventually grabbing her car keys and running to the driver's side.He then backs up and nearly runs over the victim's cousin, who saw the attack and ran over to help.The traumatic aggravated robbery has left the victim too fearful to leave her own apartment.Two other suspects with the man were not caught on surveillance cameras.The suspect in the video is described as a black male between the ages of 16 and 20 with a thin build. He wore a red shirt, black pants and black shoes.If you know who the suspect is or have information about the incident, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.