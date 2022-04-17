Trapped woman was pulled out her rolled-over car after crash on North Loop 610 at I-45, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A trapped woman was pulled from her car by the Houston Fire Department after a crash at the interchange on North Loop 610 at I-45 on Saturday night, Houston police say.At about 10:30 p.m., Houston police responded to a major crash and found a woman trapped inside her car that rolled into a wooded area on the side of the freeway, police say.After the driver was extracted by HFD she was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and is expected to be OK, authorities say.Houston police say they believe speeding to be a factor in the crash.