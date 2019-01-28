Woman rescued after being stuck in elevator for entire weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg has more on the woman rescued after being stuck in an elevator all weekend.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan --
A woman who was stuck in a Manhattan elevator for the entire weekend was finally rescued Monday morning.

The FDNY responded to 48 East 65th Street on the Upper East Side just after 10 a.m. and rescued the victim, who was stuck between the second and third floors of the townhouse.

The woman, a cleaning employee, had reportedly been stuck since Friday.

Authorities say no one else was home while she was working in the private townhouse.

Someone came home Monday morning, realized there was a person trapped in the elevator, and called for help.

Firefighters forced open the door, and EMS transported the victim to the hospital.

According to Department of Buildings records, the elevator was inspected last July, with no violations found.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Firefighters rescue toddler trapped in elevator in Spring
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elevatorrescueu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
13-year-old shot when bullets fly into room during drive-by
Woman killed in suspected DWI crash in east Houston
5-year-old child dies days after suspected DWI crash
La Marque High School evacuated after bomb threat
Timeline for suspected teen shooter's trial could be set soon
Teen charged in fatal shooting of girlfriend in Spring
Oh boy! Gender reveal makes big mess at St. Arnold's Brewery
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Show More
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
XXXTentacion's son born 7 months after rapper's death
Man saves woman's life using CPR learned from 'The Office'
1 arrested and over 300 animals found during cockfight ring bust
Man with cancer missing from hospice facility in NE Houston
More News