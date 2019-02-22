Woman accused of stealing $2,000 worth of Kate Spade goods in Texas City

Surveillance video captured a woman stealing from the Kate Spade store at the Tanger Outlets on Tuesday evening.

By
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman with a taste for high-end handbags and wallets is wanted in Texas City.

In the footage, police say you can clearly see the woman steal the merchandise. According to police, the suspect stole more than $2,000 in goods.

If you know the identity of the suspect please contact Mainland Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-8477(TIPPS) or Officer Parikh (409) 643-5820.

