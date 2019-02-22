A woman with a taste for high-end handbags and wallets is wanted in Texas City.Surveillance video captured a woman stealing from the Kate Spade store at the Tanger Outlets on Tuesday evening.In the footage, police say you can clearly see the woman steal the merchandise. According to police, the suspect stole more than $2,000 in goods.If you know the identity of the suspect please contact Mainland Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-8477(TIPPS) or Officer Parikh (409) 643-5820.