Chicago police say the person taken for questioning after walking off with a 2-year-old boy Monday evening at the Greyhound bus station in the city's West Loop was released without being charged.Police said a 2-year-old boy was taken from the station in the 600 block of West Harrison Street shortly before 7 p.m. The child was then reunited with his mother at Jefferson and Harrison around 7:10 p.m.Witnesses said there were screams of panic when she realized he was gone."What I saw was a lady running out, looking for her baby. She was like, 'Argh! I can't find my baby! My baby is gone! Somebody took my baby!'" said Yureka Coleman, a witness.Witnesses said the mother may have gone for a smoke break, leaving her son in a stroller with another woman - possibly someone she'd met while waiting for a bus. When she returned, the stroller was there, but the boy was gone."She's screaming, yelling, yelling at everybody for help. The baggage agent went to help her and I was just calling 911. When she came back, I gave her my phone," said Linas Viscius, a security guard."She got in the police car. They drove around looking for the baby," Coleman said.Police said the search lasted about 20 minutes. Witnesses said the boy and the woman being questioned by police were found a couple blocks away, near the Clinton CTA Blue Line stop."Parents gotta pay attention to their babies," Coleman said.The toddler was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for evaluation.The person who walked off with the boy was questioned by Area Central detectives, police said.The person was later released without being charged, police said Tuesday afternoon.