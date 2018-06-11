3 robbery suspects wanted for punching woman in the face for her purse at Richmond H-E-B store

Three men, including 18-year-old Cameron Deal (far right), are wanted for allegedly punching a woman outside a Richmond H-E-B store.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
Three robbery suspects are wanted for punching a woman in the face outside an H-E-B store in Richmond.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the attack happened on Tuesday, June 5 around 4:21 p.m. at 23500 Berry Parkway.

Deputies say the three suspects followed the woman from a neighboring Chase Bank into the grocery store.

After she left the store, the suspects allegedly ambushed the woman, punching her in the face in an attempt to take her purse.

Cameron Andrew Deal, 18, is described as a black male, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

The second suspect, whose name is not known, is described as a black male between 18-20 years old, with a medium build. He stands between 5' 4" and 5' 6" tall.

A third man is also wanted but has not been identified by name.

Sheriff Troy Nehls urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at www.FortBend.CrimeStoppersWeb.com.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the suspects.
