Woman pleads no contest to brutal beating of 91-year-old man with brick

EMBED </>More Videos

The woman charged in the brutal attack with a brick on a 92-year-old grandfather in Willowbrook pleaded no contest and faces up to 15 years behind bars.

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. --
The woman charged in the brutal attack on a 91-year-old grandfather out walking in Willowbrook pleaded no contest Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

A woman charged with attempted murder and elder abuse for the beating of a 92-year-old man in Willowbrook has pleaded not guilty.

Laquisha Jones, 30, of Los Angeles, faces 15 years behind bars on the felony elder abuse charge.

EMBED More News Videos

A woman has been arrested in connection with a brutal beating of a 92-year-old man in Willowbrook, sheriff's officials said.


Witnesses say Jones pummeled Rodolfo Rodriguez with a brick. He suffered a shattered jaw and broken ribs. Rodriguez is now 92.

RELATED: Brick beating victim says he doesn't resent attacker: 'May God forgive her'
EMBED More News Videos

The 92-year-old man who was beaten with a brick in Willowbrook says he does not resent his attacker and wishes God's forgiveness upon her.


Jones had a prior conviction for making criminal threats. She's due back in court in February for sentencing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultbeatingtrialelder abuseelderlyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman arrested in brutal beating of 92-year-old man with brick
Brick beating victim, 92, says he doesn't condemn, resent attacker
Brick beating suspect charged with attempted murder
Top Stories
Rodeo Rumors: Did the concert lineup just get leaked?
Lawyer giving away nearly $8,000 worth of Uber gift cards
Veterinarian accused of rape at Coushatta Casino in Louisiana
Houston Fire Department inspector arrested for DWI
Bear with ashes inside given as white elephant gift
2 possibly tied to robberies caught hiding in school courtyard
Explosion illuminates NYC skies with strobing blue light
Suspects in 'Santa' suits wanted in string of robberies
Show More
LA weekend morning anchor dies at 43 after medical emergency
Police to crack down on drunk drivers on New Year's Eve
Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody had flu: autopsy
Chris Brown facing jail time over pet monkey charges
Man accused of poisoning roommate tried to flee country: police
More News