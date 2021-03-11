hpd harding raid

Woman pleads guilty to making false 911 report that sparked botched HPD Harding Street raid

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who made a false 911 report that led to the botched Harding Street Raid in January 2019 has pleaded guilty to a charge of conveying false information.

According to the indictment, Patricia Ann Garcia called 911 and claimed her 25-year-old daughter was inside Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle's home doing drugs, but federal prosecutors said none of it was true.

Three weeks after the report to police, narcotics officers executed a "no-knock" warrant on the home.

Harding Street: Timeline of what happened in botched HPD raid
A botched raid that took two lives, shocking court findings and murder charges... here's a look back at the HPD Harding St. raid.



Nicholas and Tuttle were killed and four officers were wounded.

Garcia's sentencing is set for June 8, 2021. The officers involved will go on trial.

Six former Houston police officers are indicted in 17 felony charges related to the botched raid.

Below is a list of the indictments:

Former Officer Gerald Goines
  • Felony murder - two counts

  • Tampering with a government record (search warrants) - four counts


  • Aggregate theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000


Former Officer Steven Bryant
  • Aggregate theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000

  • Tampering with a government record (confidential informant forms which contain details of money allegedly given to informants for services or buying drugs)


Former Sgt. Clemente Reyna
  • Tampering with a government record (confidential informant forms) - three counts

  • Theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000


Former Sgt. Thomas Wood
  • Tampering with a government record (confidential informant form)

  • Theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000

Former Lt. Robert Gonzales

  • Misapplication of fiduciary property


Former Officer Hodgie Armstrong
  • Tampering with a government record (offense report and confidential informant form) - two counts

  • Aggregate theft by a public servant


EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: The group is calling on officers to come forward and report misconduct within HPD, claiming it could help heal the community's relationship with police.


EMBED More News Videos

On the two year anniversary after Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were killed during a botched Houston Police raid, their families have filed civil lawsuits, demanding answers.


EMBED More News Videos

Felipe Gallegos became the second person to face a murder charge in the Harding Street raid from 2019 that left a married couple dead.

