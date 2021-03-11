Woman pleads guilty to making false 911 report that sparked botched HPD Harding Street raid

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10068378" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A botched raid that took two lives, shocking court findings and murder charges... here's a look back at the HPD Harding St. raid.

Felony murder - two counts

Tampering with a government record (search warrants) - four counts

Aggregate theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000

Aggregate theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000

Tampering with a government record (confidential informant forms which contain details of money allegedly given to informants for services or buying drugs)

Tampering with a government record (confidential informant forms) - three counts

Theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000

Tampering with a government record (confidential informant form)

Theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000

Misapplication of fiduciary property

Tampering with a government record (offense report and confidential informant form) - two counts

Aggregate theft by a public servant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who made a false 911 report that led to the botched Harding Street Raid in January 2019 has pleaded guilty to a charge of conveying false information.According to the indictment, Patricia Ann Garcia called 911 and claimed her 25-year-old daughter was inside Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle's home doing drugs, but federal prosecutors said none of it was true.Three weeks after the report to police, narcotics officers executed a "no-knock" warrant on the home.Nicholas and Tuttle were killed and four officers were wounded.Garcia's sentencing is set for June 8, 2021. The officers involved will go on trial.Six former Houston police officers are indicted in 17 felony charges related to the botched raid.