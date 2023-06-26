Woman gets 25-year prison sentence for murdering man who was helping her ex during argument

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman who pleaded guilty to murdering a man who was helping her ex-girlfriend during an argument has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, records say.

Tarquasha Nashae Robinson, 26, admitted to shooting 27-year-old Yurum Fernandes to death back on Oct. 31, 2021.

Authorities say Robinson and her girlfriend had just broken up, and the girlfriend was staying with Fernandes at his apartment off South Dairy Ashford in west Houston.

Robinson went to the apartment and started arguing with her girlfriend on the second floor, the district attorney's office says. The argument escalated, and Robinson pushed her girlfriend down the stairs.

That's when Fernandes came outside and helped the woman up the stairs and back inside. Shortly after, officials said Robinson fired her semi-automatic pistol through the door, fatally hitting the man in the chest.

"Domestic violence often affects people beyond the abusive relationship, and in this case an innocent friend lost his life when the violence escalated to murder," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

The prosecutor in the case said that because Robinson pleaded guilty to murder, she cannot appeal the conviction or the punishment, and she must serve at least half of the sentence before being eligible for parole.