60-year-old woman pistol whipped during armed robbery in Greenspoint

The first suspect is described as a Black male with twisty hair and medium build. He was wearing a red UH hoodie, black pants and red, yellow and black Nike shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Black man with a medium build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants with white stripes and a black mask and gloves. He also had on Black and red tennis shoes.

The third suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black mask. He also wore a black and grey hoodie with '84' on the front. The suspect had black pants with white stripes and black shoes.

The fourth suspect is described as a Black man with a medium build. He wore a yellow hoodie and black gloves and mask.

The fifth suspect is described as a Black man with a slim build. He was seen wearing an Adidas shirt covering his face. He had blue gym shorts and slides.

The sixth suspect is described as a Black man with twisty hair and a medium build. He wore a grey shirt and had a tattoo on his left arm.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help finding the suspects who pistol whipped a 60-year-old woman working at a convenience store in Greenspoint.Surveillance video from July 23 showed when the suspects arrived at the convenience store near Greenspoint and the Sam Houston Tollway around 6 a.m.In the video, a man gets out of a four-door suspect vehicle that was parked by the far gas pumps. The man goes into the store to buy a soda. While at the register, the suspect in a red UH hoodie is seen looking around the store.After the man leaves, five other suspects walk in the store and run toward the victim and drag her to the counter. During the incident, one of the suspects points a handgun to the woman's head, while demanding she open the ATM.The victim is then pistol whipped in the head after telling the suspect she does not have access to the safe.Video shows when the suspects leave the scene with the cash register, cigarettes and other merchandise.The description of the suspects are as follows:Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or Houston police.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).