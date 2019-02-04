Woman pistol-whipped during purse snatching in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are searching for two suspects who viciously pistol-whipped a woman during an armed robbery in southwest Houston.

The woman was walking to her car at the Choice Pharmacy at 9207 Country Creek Dr. at 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 18th. when a silver sedan pulled up in front of her car.

In surveillance video, a man gets out of the vehicle, walks up to her as she's approaching her car, and tries to grab her purse. He's also seen pushing her.

Once her purse was on the ground, a second robber grabs the bag. Meanwhile, the other robber pistol-whips her, striking her at least two more times. The two thieves get back into the car and drive off.

Before the robbery, police say surveillance cameras inside an office building captured clear images of the suspects. You can see both of them clearly walking down the hallway.


One is being described as a black man in his 20s, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans. The other wore a black hoodie and white jeans.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

