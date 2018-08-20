Woman open fires at Texas food warehouse, killing 1, police say

A woman opened fire at a large food warehouse in Texas early Monday, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said.

The alleged shooter, an employee of the warehouse, also died after the incident and subsequent shootout at the Ben E. Keith Foods building in Missouri City, about 20 miles outside of Houston, police said.

She allegedly opened fire around 2:30 a.m. when about 20 workers were at the warehouse, ABC Houston station KTRK-TV reported.

Responding police engaged the suspect in a shootout and she later died, Missouri City Police Chief Mike Berezi said at a news conference.

Her motive is unclear, Berezi said.

Authorities did not release the identities of the suspect or the victims but, according to KTRK, the dead victim was a manager.
