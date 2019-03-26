Crime & Safety

Woman on the run after 2 people stabbed near North Freeway

A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near North Freeway and Tidwell.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is on the run and two people have been hospitalized after a stabbing in north Houston.

Police are investigating near I-45 North Freeway and Tidwell after a man and a woman were stabbed around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

We do not know the conditions of the stabbing victims.

Our ABC13 news crew says it appears the stabbing happened on the feeder road, near several restaurants and business.

HPD says they are searching for a woman, but did not give us a description.
