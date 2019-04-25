Woman on mobility scooter leads police on low-speed chase

BROOKINGS, Oregon (KTRK) -- A woman is facing a felony charge over her slow-speed police chase on a mobility scooter.Jennifer Gayman says she was pulled over for riding her scooter on the sidewalk without a helmet while on her way home from a karaoke bar last year.She told officers that she is protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act.Officers told Gayman she could not ride her scooter home, but she took off which led to a slow chase.She was arrested and is facing felony charges for eluding a police officer.Gayman is now suing the police department.