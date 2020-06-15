Woman murders her 4 children, 1 other person before killing self

MONROE, Louisiana -- Authorities in Louisiana said a woman shot and killed her four children and another person before killing herself at an apartment complex.Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown confirmed the six deaths that occurred Thursday night and identified 30-year-old Brittany Tucker as the shooter.Brown told news outlets that Tucker suffered from mental health issues and appeared to be going through a crisis.She had been seen waving a gun at the apartment complex in the days before the shootings.Among the children killed was a 5-month-old baby.