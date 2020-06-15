Woman murders her 4 children, 1 other person before killing self

MONROE, Louisiana -- Authorities in Louisiana said a woman shot and killed her four children and another person before killing herself at an apartment complex.

Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown confirmed the six deaths that occurred Thursday night and identified 30-year-old Brittany Tucker as the shooter.

Brown told news outlets that Tucker suffered from mental health issues and appeared to be going through a crisis.

She had been seen waving a gun at the apartment complex in the days before the shootings.

Among the children killed was a 5-month-old baby.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianamurderhomicideshootingdouble homicide
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
T-Mobile service down for over 86 million US customers
Experts, leaders debate spike in COVID-19 cases
These 12 Houston-area 24 Hour Fitness clubs will close
Search for missing Crosby firefighter suspended
SPONSORED: Spoil dad on Father's Day with Elita's Pernil Asado recipe
ABC13 to host town hall on race relations and people of faith
Reward increased for information on missing Fort Hood soldier
Show More
Body found near Kemah where boater went missing
5 things to know about Juneteenth
Star RB reportedly among Texans, Cowboys with COVID-19
Digital Deal of the Day
Caught on camera: Green fireball streaks across night sky
More TOP STORIES News