Man suspected of killing Harris County woman died by suicide as cops closed in, police say

Update to scene on Mossforest: the victim in this case was identified as Phalyssia Sanders (28). Sanders was listed as a missing person by Houston Police since 4/9/22. Sanders’ cause of death was found to be from gunshot wounds and the case is being ruled as a Homicide. 1/5 https://t.co/OtH5Mu47Y3 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 18, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a woman found Sunday afternoon along a creek in north Harris County has been identified, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Gonzalez said the body found in the 18400 block of Mossforest by people who were fishing in Cypress Creek belongs to 28-year-old Phalyssia Sanders.Sanders had been listed as a missing person by the Houston Police Department on April 9, according to deputies.Initially, homicide units that responded to the scene were unable to identify what injuries the woman suffered due to the body's decomposition. Investigators later confirmed Sanders' cause of death was from gunshot wounds.Her death was ruled a homicide and investigators determined the case is linked to an April 15 murder in the 16300 block of Ella.Francisco Gonzalez was identified as a suspect in the Sanders' murder. Gonzalez was also named a suspect in the killing of Saymo Pieternelle.Family members of Gonzalez said he confessed to them about both murders before leaving for Alabama. There, deputies said Gonzalez was involved in a pursuit with police. He died by suicide during this incident, authorities said.The motive for Sanders' murder is unclear, but investigators are working to find some answers. Authorities said she and Gonzalez had a relationship prior to the killing.It is also unknown how Pieternelle's murder played into Sanders' death, but authorities believe the two murders are closely related.