murder

Man suspected of killing Harris County woman died by suicide as cops closed in, police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman's body found along creek has been identified, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a woman found Sunday afternoon along a creek in north Harris County has been identified, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the body found in the 18400 block of Mossforest by people who were fishing in Cypress Creek belongs to 28-year-old Phalyssia Sanders.


Sanders had been listed as a missing person by the Houston Police Department on April 9, according to deputies.

Initially, homicide units that responded to the scene were unable to identify what injuries the woman suffered due to the body's decomposition. Investigators later confirmed Sanders' cause of death was from gunshot wounds.

Her death was ruled a homicide and investigators determined the case is linked to an April 15 murder in the 16300 block of Ella.

SEE RELATED STORY: Man found fatally shot outside north Harris County apartments

Francisco Gonzalez was identified as a suspect in the Sanders' murder. Gonzalez was also named a suspect in the killing of Saymo Pieternelle.

Family members of Gonzalez said he confessed to them about both murders before leaving for Alabama. There, deputies said Gonzalez was involved in a pursuit with police. He died by suicide during this incident, authorities said.

The motive for Sanders' murder is unclear, but investigators are working to find some answers. Authorities said she and Gonzalez had a relationship prior to the killing.

It is also unknown how Pieternelle's murder played into Sanders' death, but authorities believe the two murders are closely related.



For updates on this story, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycrimewoman shotmurderdeadly shootingsuicidefatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicidewoman killedshootinginvestigationbody found
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
CA 'Happy Face Killer' victim ID'd after 29 years
Teen accused of shooting his girlfriend 22 times is back in custody
60-year-old in custody after woman's body found inside U-Haul box
Man killed by neighbor over on-going dispute about a dog
TOP STORIES
9-year-old out of ICU months after SW Houston road rage shooting
Teen accused of shooting his girlfriend 22 times is back in custody
Woman hit and killed while crossing North Freeway near Parker
Conroe police shoot man they say was firing gun into home
Local coach says he tried to make a difference in chase suspect's life
Pleasant today with one small opportunity for rain this week
Firefighters work to put out Clear Lake-area apartment fire
Show More
Man inhales drill bit into lung during dentist visit
Which airlines, airports, ride shares dropped mask mandates
Road rage against cyclist caught on camera
Harris County DA's office defends grand jury in contract case
Galleria to increase security after 2 shootings within a month
More TOP STORIES News