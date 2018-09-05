San Antonio woman makes life-saving leap after power line falls on van

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman managed to escape her van, while it was engulfed in flames.

By
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman in San Antonio made a life-saving leap when a power line fell onto her van.

Denise Quillen pulled into a convenience store parking lot as thunderstorms roared through and suddenly a power line fell on her van.

Quillen feared she could be electrocuted, but then she decided to make a jump she had read about, leaping as far away from her van as possible because electric current is greatest near the downed line.

She made it to safety moments before her van burst into flames and burned up in the parking lot.

Police say that leap saved her life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newsfireSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Guns, drug shrine found at meth compound where kids lived
Hours-old baby dropped off at church in NE Houston
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
Plane carrying 'seriously ill' passengers lands at JFK
GoFundMe working to get $400,000 to homeless man
ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence now a Category 3 hurricane
Prairie View A&M student found shot to death inside truck
Toyota recalls more than 1 million vehicles for fire hazard
Show More
2 priests caught allegedly having sex in car in Miami
Colin Kaepernick: From NFL QB to social justice advocate
Kaepernick billboard hangs high above Nike store in California
NFL STRONG: J.J. Watt featured on cover of 'Men's Health'
Foodie paradise: Houston chef to host Southern Smoke fundraiser
More News