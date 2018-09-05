A woman in San Antonio made a life-saving leap when a power line fell onto her van.Denise Quillen pulled into a convenience store parking lot as thunderstorms roared through and suddenly a power line fell on her van.Quillen feared she could be electrocuted, but then she decided to make a jump she had read about, leaping as far away from her van as possible because electric current is greatest near the downed line.She made it to safety moments before her van burst into flames and burned up in the parking lot.Police say that leap saved her life.