Woman kicks and punches cars in the middle of road in Cypress

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A witness in Northwest Harris County captured the moments a woman started to act erratically in the middle of Barker Cypress Road.

The video shows the woman kicking and punching cars, and at one point even pulling a door open.

Chris Porter was pulled over watching it all happen.

"She seemed out of her mind. Her mind wasn't in the right place," Porter said.

Porter said his friend called the police but the woman had already driven off.

The Harris County Sheriffs office did not have any information on this incident.

