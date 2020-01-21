Woman leading chase in U-Haul ran over suspect, killing him, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery turned deadly when one of the suspects fell out of a U-Haul truck during a chase overnight.Houston police say it started around 12 a.m. at the 9800 block of Bauman Road, where they say an off-duty officer witnessed a burglary at Sunnys Food Store.When additional officers arrived at the scene, three suspects in a U-Haul truck had already taken off. After moments of searching, officers found the truck and a chase began.The chase led officers through the neighborhoods in the area. According to police, one of the suspects jumped out of the U-Haul during the chase and was taken into custody. The suspects continued the chase down the service road at North Main Loop and I-45.A second suspect was reportedly hanging out of the vehicle when he fell off and was run over by the back wheels of the U-haul.Police officers were able to stop the truck after deploying spike strips. A woman who authorities believe was the suspected driver was taken into custody.Officers added that one of their supervisors suffered a medical emergency during the chase. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.Police say the two suspects will likely be charged with felony murder, among other charges, due to the death of the accomplice.