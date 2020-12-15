Woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend in Willowbrook area, deputies say

It's too early to say whether a woman will face charges for killing her ex-boyfriend Monday night in the Willowbrook area.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the man showed up to the woman's door at the apartments on Schroeder near Highway 249 around 9 p.m.

According to authorities, the man knocked on the door, the woman answered, and there was an argument.

Deputies told ABC13 the altercation then moved down the stairs to the ground level, where the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man several times.

Deputies and EMS performed CPR, but the man died at the scene. He has not been identified.

The sheriff's office says the man had a history of stalking-like behavior against his ex-girlfriend, whose two teen sons were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

It's not clear if the sons witnessed the deadly incident, but deputies did get statements from them.

Deputies are also interviewing the woman.

The case will now be handled by the Harris County District Attorney's Office and will eventually go before a grand jury.
