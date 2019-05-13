Woman killed when Mercedes SUV crashes into light rail pole in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed when she slammed head-on into a light rail pole on Fulton near Patton Saturday night.
In video from the scene, you can see the front of the Mercedes was crushed.
Police say the SUV exploded in flames. Bystanders ran over with fire extinguishers trying to put out the flames.
The driver could not be saved. Her identity has not been released.
