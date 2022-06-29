woman killed

Woman shot and killed after a group dispute in Channelview, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 3 officers responded to a possible disturbance in Channelview after a woman was shot and killed on Wednesday.

The video above is from our 24/7 Livestream.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Coolidge Street.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that a group of several people met at the location for unknown reasons before a disturbance broke out.



A man at the residence allegedly went to get an assault rifle and fired a shot, striking and killing the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



The woman was believed to be in her 50s to 60s, deputies say.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information is available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
channelviewwoman shotwoman killedharris county sheriffs officeguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Bond set at $750K for woman accused of killing sister, burning body
Serial killer pleads guilty to 2 more murders in Galveston Co.
Man wanted in wife's death fatally struck by van, police say
Woman accused of killing her sister and dumping her body in custody
TOP STORIES
Serial killer pleads guilty to 2 more murders in Galveston Co.
Deadly migrant-smuggling case prompts Abbott to discuss border crisis
HPD searching for gunman after suspected robber killed outside bar
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
Employees having trouble getting paid from popular Midtown restaurant
More heavy rain possible late this week
Workers fired for not joining company's daily Christian prayer: EEOC
Show More
After 18-month-old dies in hot car, dad dies by apparent suicide: P...
3 catalytic converter theft suspects caught after 20-minute HPD chase
Carjacking suspect leads police on chase from Webster to SE Houston
Slow effort to ID San Antonio migrant dead, toll rises to 53
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in the hospital in LA: report
More TOP STORIES News