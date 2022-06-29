Woman shot and killed after a group dispute in Channelview, deputies say

@HCSOTexas & Pct 3 units responded to a shooting at the 700 blk of Coolidge Street. Preliminary info: several individuals strived at the location for unknown reasons and a possible disturbance broke out. A male resident at the location allegedly retrieved a weapon, possibly 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CyjYoA7B6u — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 29, 2022

an Assault Rifle, and fired a round striking a female member (possibly in her 50s-60s) in the group. The female has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Homicide/CSU Investigators & PIO are enroute. 2/2 #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 29, 2022

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 3 officers responded to a possible disturbance in Channelview after a woman was shot and killed on Wednesday.The incident happened in the 700 block of Coolidge Street.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that a group of several people met at the location for unknown reasons before a disturbance broke out.A man at the residence allegedly went to get an assault rifle and fired a shot, striking and killing the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The woman was believed to be in her 50s to 60s, deputies say.This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information is available.