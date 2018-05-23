Woman killed in murder, attempted suicide in southeast Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after what police first said was an apparent attempted murder suicide. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide that took place this morning.

Houston police were called to a home in the 4100 block of Old Galveston Road near Park Place Boulevard just after 8 a.m.

Neighbors called in a suspicious event.

A woman was found dead at the scene and a man was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.


There's no immediate word on the relationship between the victims.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdersuicideHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News