Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide that took place this morning.Houston police were called to a home in the 4100 block of Old Galveston Road near Park Place Boulevard just after 8 a.m.Neighbors called in a suspicious event.A woman was found dead at the scene and a man was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.There's no immediate word on the relationship between the victims.