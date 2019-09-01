drive by shooting

Woman killed in drive-by shooting in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Detectives are looking for the person they believe shot and killed a woman in a drive-by shooting in northeast Harris County.

Precinct 3 deputy constables responded to the Pine Trails subdivision near Northshore around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.



The woman's body was found on the sidewalk near Hopetown and Lourdes Drive.

Authorities say shell casings were found in the street near her body.

Neighbors say they heard gun shots, but have given investigators several different descriptions of cars they saw leaving the area where the woman was found, making it more challenging for investigators to identify the suspect's vehicle.

"We're still looking for that good eyewitness," said Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "We're not ready to release the descriptions of those vehicles yet. We'd like to narrow it down and figure out which one is our actual shooter's vehicle."

The victim has not yet been identified. Investigators are working to see if she may have lived in the area.

