Fight between 2 women ends in deadly stabbing in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight between two women ended in a deadly stabbing in southwest Houston overnight.

Police said the two friends were fighting inside an apartment on Creekbend Drive and Braes Forest Drive around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, and it spilled out into the parking lot.

That's where the stabbing happened.

Investigators said they weren't sure what exactly sparked the fight, but they do believe the women had been drinking.

Officers want to speak to a man who reportedly tried to break the fight up. He left before officers arrived.

Police took the suspect into custody. They said she and the victim are both in their 20s.
