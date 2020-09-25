Woman killed and 4 children injured in crash near Greenspoint area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead and three children, who authorities said were not wearing seat belts, are in critical condition after a crash Thursday night near the Greenspoint area.It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Swords Creek and TC Jester.The woman was driving a Chevy Traverse with four children inside on Swords Creek, trying to enter the intersection, when she ran a stop sign, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.Her vehicle collided with the 18-year-old driver of a Cadillac. The 18-year-old had just finished at work and was headed home. He and his passenger, also 18, were not seriously hurt.Authorities said the 18-year-old driver was not impaired.The woman died at the scene.A 9-year-old girl in the front seat of the Chevy had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Authorities said the girl was wearing a seat belt.Three boys, ages 6, 6, and 7, were all flown to the hospital in critical condition. None of the boys were in child seats or wearing seat belts, HCSO Lt. Simon Cheng told ABC13.The relationship between the woman and the children is unknown at this time.Officials believe the woman was trying to make a left turn onto TC Jester when the crash happened. Cheng said she had her seat belt buckled, but was still not properly restrained.Investigators plan to look into if speed was also a factor. They note the area of the crash is dark, and there is a slight curve in the road.