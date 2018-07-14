Woman killed in crash on the Gulf Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that closed the Gulf Freeway for three hours. (KTRK)

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) --
The Gulf Freeway was closed for three hours overnight as police investigated a deadly crash.

Investigators say a 47-year-old woman inside a badly damaged red car was killed.

The vehicle suffered severe damage to the back end.

Two other people in that car were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the car that hit the red car stopped further down the freeway.

Police do not expect any charges against that driver.

They believe the driver of the red car was on the emergency shoulder when it pulled out in front of the other vehicle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashwoman killedLa Marque
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
La Porte High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News