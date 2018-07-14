Woman killed in crash on the Gulf Freeway

The Gulf Freeway was closed for three hours overnight as police investigated a deadly crash.Investigators say a 47-year-old woman inside a badly damaged red car was killed.The vehicle suffered severe damage to the back end.Two other people in that car were taken to the hospital in stable condition.The driver of the car that hit the red car stopped further down the freeway.Police do not expect any charges against that driver.They believe the driver of the red car was on the emergency shoulder when it pulled out in front of the other vehicle.