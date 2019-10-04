Woman killed during mobile home fire in north Harris County

At around 4 a.m. multiple crews responded to a call of a fire in the 1500 block of Mooney Road near Imperial.
When crews arrived, a mobile home was found on fire, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.
Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Mooney Rd. in reference to an in progress call. Upon arrival, units found a mobile home on fire. One person is confirmed deceased. @hcfmo investigators are en route to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/NW65XwlFJ2— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 4, 2019
HCFMO investigators and PIO are en route to the 1500 block of Mooney Rd, for a fatality fire. More updates as soons investigators arrive on scene. pic.twitter.com/ddoZa9dToN— Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) October 4, 2019