Woman killed by reckless driver doing donuts in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was run over and killed by a reckless driver doing donuts in southeast Houston, police say.

It was reported around 2:15 a.m. Monday on Scott Street near the South Loop.

According to officials, a driver was doing donuts, lost control and hit the woman as she was crossing the street at the intersection. Police believe hitting her was not intentional.

Still, the driver left the scene. Police are now looking for a green Ford truck with possible front end damage.

If you have any information about the crash or who the driver may be, you're asked to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhit and runpedestrian killedwoman killeddriverhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old with disability shot and killed in her sleep
Tropical Storm expected to intensify to Cat. 1 hurricane
Sand truck catches fire on Southwest Freeway at Hwy 6
Police searching for missing 20-year-old in north Houston
Amazon hiring 100,000 people for online shopping surge
Woman shot while driving still has bullet lodged in head
Vanessa Guillen bill headed to Capitol Hill this week
Show More
Mayor of Conroe dies after long battle with cancer
Scattered storms possible Monday
Women refurbish old computers and donate to students
ABC13 to host town hall on closing gap for Hispanic students
HFD captain who died of virus to be laid to rest this week
More TOP STORIES News