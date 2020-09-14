Woman killed by reckless driver doing donuts in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was run over and killed by a reckless driver doing donuts in southeast Houston, police say.It was reported around 2:15 a.m. Monday on Scott Street near the South Loop.According to officials, a driver was doing donuts, lost control and hit the woman as she was crossing the street at the intersection. Police believe hitting her was not intentional.Still, the driver left the scene. Police are now looking for a green Ford truck with possible front end damage.If you have any information about the crash or who the driver may be, you're asked to contact police.