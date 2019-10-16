Woman killed at home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA BARBARA, California -- An elderly woman was killed at the Santa Barbara home belonging to actor Ron Ely, best known for playing Tarzan in a 1960s TV show, authorities say.

The suspect in the woman's homicide was killed in a deputy-involved shooting at the home and Ely is believed to be safe, Santa Barbara station KEYT is reporting. It is unclear if he was home at the time.

No deputies were injured.

Deputies were responding to reports of a family disturbance. Lt. Erik Raney of the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office said the suspect was armed and presented an immediate threat to deputies when he was found.

The suspect was found hiding in the home and was shot and killed by deputies.

The incident was described as domestic in nature.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is investigating the homicide in the exclusive Hope Ranch community on the Santa Barbara coast. The home on Mariposa Drive is listed as belonging to Ely.

A news crew at the scene heard gunfire as deputies were outside the home.

Ely, now 81, had a range of television roles in the 1960s but was best known for playing the lead role in "Tarzan," which aired from 1966 to 1968, according to IMDB. He also had recurring or guest roles in notable shows such as "The Love Boat," "Wonder Woman," and a revival of "Sea Hunt" in the 1980s.

Ely also hosted the Miss America pageant in 1980 and 1981. He had retired from acting in 2001, although he did have a role in a television movie in 2014.

Ely's relation to the victim was not immediately clear.
