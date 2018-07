A driver was killed in Ohio Thursday after a tire struck her windshield, WDTN-TV reports.The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the 53-year-old woman was driving a red Mustang on I-75 South near Dayton when a tire came off a Dodge Caravan traveling in the opposite direction.The tire bounced over the median wall and hit the Mustang head on.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.The accident is under investigation.