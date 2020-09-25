Woman killed and 4 children injured in crash near Greenspoint area

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead and three children, who authorities said were not wearing seat belts, are in critical condition after a crash Thursday night near the Greenspoint area.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Swords Creek and TC Jester.

The woman was driving a Chevy Traverse with four children inside on Swords Creek, trying to enter the intersection, when she ran a stop sign, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Her vehicle collided with the 18-year-old driver of a Cadillac. The 18-year-old had just finished at work and was headed home. He and his passenger, also 18, were not seriously hurt.

Authorities said the 18-year-old driver was not impaired.

The woman died at the scene.

A 9-year-old girl in the front seat of the Chevy had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Authorities said the girl was wearing a seat belt.

Three boys, ages 6, 6, and 7, were all flown to the hospital in critical condition. None of the boys were in child seats or wearing seat belts, HCSO Lt. Simon Cheng told ABC13.

The relationship between the woman and the children is unknown at this time.

Officials believe the woman was trying to make a left turn onto TC Jester when the crash happened. Cheng said she had her seat belt buckled, but was still not properly restrained.

Investigators plan to look into if speed was also a factor. They note the area of the crash is dark, and there is a slight curve in the road.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild injuredfatal crashwoman killedchildren injurieschild in carcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd wave of COVID-19 showed to be more contagious, study finds
Unlicensed group home owner out on bond for different case
Former NASCAR driver accused of N95 mask fraud
2 people shot after 2 vehicles pull into NE Houston gas station
George Floyd's childhood friends join BLM town hall
FDA warns about 'Benadryl Challenge' on TikTok
Texas governor takes aim at rioting in midst of renewed unrest
Show More
Official and 3 others indicted on 134 felonies in voter fraud case
Chadwick Boseman tribute now on display at Downtown Disney
Biden-Harris campaign makes virtual stops in Texas
Watt brothers to play in NFL game together for 1st time
Parents on large class sizes: 'That's a death sentence'
More TOP STORIES News