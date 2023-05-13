Woman fatally struck after jumping out of truck following argument with boyfriend on I-45, HPD says

A woman died after jumping out of a moving car during an argument with her boyfriend on Barker Cypress and West Road, Harris County deputies say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has died after Harris County sheriff deputies say she jumped from a moving vehicle on the North Freeway after an argument with her boyfriend.

The video above is from a previous report.

It happened Friday evening on I-45 near Airtex Drive.

According to officials, deputies arrived at the scene after a call of a disturbance between a woman and a man.

When police arrived, they learned the woman was sitting in the passenger seat and leaped out of the black pickup truck before she was fatally struck by a passing car, according to two witnesses.

The driver of the black pickup, the victim's boyfriend, stayed at the scene and cooperated with officials.

The car that hit the woman was not at the scene when police arrived, officials said.

The woman is believed to be in her 30s, deputies said.

HCSO says there is an active investigation and will determine if there were any signs of impairment or intoxication.